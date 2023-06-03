Odisha on state mourning after horrific rail disaster kills over 200

The Chief Minister ordered a state mourning for the day; accordingly, no state celebration will take place in Odisha on June 3, the government said

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a one-day state mourning on Saturday to mourn that the more than 200 people who perished in a horrific train crash overnight. Around 900 others were injured.

The crash, one of the deadliest in India in the recent times, involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

Quoting Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner, Chief Secretary PK Jena said the death toll had climbed to 207.

The deadly accident occurred near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.

The Chief Minister ordered a state mourning for the day. Accordingly, no state celebration will take place in Odisha on June 3, the government said.

Multiple disaster

According to one official, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks.

The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express then collided with the derailed coaches and its coaches capsized too.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, the official added.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo said those injured in the accident were admitted in different hospitals.

Chief Secretary Jena thanked the numerous volunteers who donated blood to the accident victims.

“Five hundred units of blood collected overnight here at Balasore. Nine hundred units in stock at present. This will help in treating the accident victims. I am personally indebted and grateful to all the volunteers who have donated blood for a noble cause,” Jena said.

(With agency inputs)