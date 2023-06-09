Odisha: Fire breaks out in AC coach of Durg-Puri Express; no casualties

ECoR in a statement said the fire erupted due to friction in the brake pads and incomplete release of brakes and that the issue was rectified within an hour

A fire broke out in the AC coach of the Durg-Puri express near Khariar Road Station in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Thursday (June 9), leaving passengers scared, the East Coast Railway said. No casualties were reported from the incident.,

In a statement, ECoR said smoke was detected in the B3 coach of the train as it reached the Khariar Road station this evening.

“The brake pads caught fire due to friction and incomplete release of brakes. The fire was confined to brake pads. There was no damage,” the railway said.

The Railways said that the problem was rectified within an hour, allowing the train to depart the station at 11 pm.

The incident created panic among passengers, and most of them rushed out of the train.

The incident came close on the heels of the horrific three-train collision, one of the worst train tragedies in the country at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district, in which 288 people perished and more than 1,100 people were left injured.

