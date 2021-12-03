Cyclone Jawad set to hit Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Cyclone Jawad is expected to hit parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts on Sunday morning and is likely to bring heavy rains and strong winds ranging up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Cyclone Jawad which is likely to reach the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Saturday morning.

In the latest update, the IMD has said that the cyclone is likely to hit Odisha and Andhra coasts by Saturday morning.

Blowing at 80-90kmph, which at times rises to 100kmph, in Bay of Bengal, the storm is likely to reduce its speed to 50-55kmph once it makes landfall.

There will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, due to which electric and telephone lines could be disrupted.

Advertisement

DD intensified into CS 'JAWAD' at 1130HRS IST of 3rd December. To move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts by 4th December morning. Thereafter, to recurve north-northeastwards and move along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around 5th December noon. pic.twitter.com/EODCKtvmzh — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2021

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the depression centred over the Bay of Bengal about 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam late on Thursday night is expected to move northwestwards.

The depression intensified into a deep depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday morning. It is expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Saturday morning, according to the Met department.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal, prompting the IMD to issue a warning about the inundation of low lying areas and possible damage to standing crops, especially paddy. Cyclone Jawad’s wind speed may reach that of a severe cyclone for a brief period on Saturday when it approaches landfall.

Also read: A day after torrential rain in Kerala, survivors recount heart-wrenching tales

The IMD has issued a red alert for four districts of Odisha, orange alert for seven and yellow alert for four districts with forecast for ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall.

Fishing activities have been prohibited within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha from December 3 to December 5 for safeguarding the life and assets of fishermen due to impeding Cyclone Jawad. All schools across the Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts will remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

IMD forecast says, Cyclone Jawad is expected to recurve before hitting the coast and advance north-northeast towards West Bengal. Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura will also come under the influence of the cyclone and cause moderate rain.

DIG Vizag range and SP Srikakulam visited the cyclone affected mandals to review the preparedness of disaster response forces and issued instructions to SDRF forces to assist shifting people staying in the low lying areas to cyclone relief shelters. #CycloneJawad @APPOLICE100 pic.twitter.com/KY2vIkFQBs — SRIKAKULAM DISTRICT POLICE (@POLICESRIKAKULM) December 3, 2021

From December 6, the rainfall intensity will reduce and shift towards the northeast regions, where moderate intensity rainfall is forecast till December 6.

The Indian Railways has cancelled 65 trains from Visakhapatnam scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the wake of cyclone Jawad.

All schools in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts have been ordered to be shut too.

The Odisha government has asked state employees to report to work on Sunday and cancelled all leaves. The popular International Sand Art Festival and Konark Festival too stand cancelled.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 46 teams in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with senior officials on Cyclone Jawad. As per his office, PM Modi directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, drinking water among others and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption.