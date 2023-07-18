Balasore: Another train accident averted as loco pilot spots loop line entry

Quick action of Bhadrak-Balasore Memu Train driver saves lives

A major train accident was averted at the Nilgiri Road railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on Tuesday (July 18) after the loco pilot spotted the train mistakenly entering the loop line. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train, averting a major tragedy.

Just last month, a major train tragedy at Balasore led to the death of about 290 passengers.

The latest incident was reported when the Bhadrak-Balasore Memu Train (No 08032) was on its way to Balasore from Bhadrak station. The train mistakenly entered a loop line track near Baruna Singh chhak at the Nilgiri Road railway station. The loco pilot detected an error at the track endpoint and promptly applied the brakes, preventing a certain mishap. He also informed the signal outpost.

Once the track error was resolved, he reversed the movement of the train, taking it back from the loop line to the main track.

Malfunctioning switch

The MEMU train’s loco pilot said: “The train was travelling at a speed of 7-8 kmph, and the track had been set in the opposite direction due to ongoing construction work. The switch could have malfunctioned. While a derailment was unlikely, the tracks would have sustained damage.”

Upon reaching Balasore Station, the passengers let out a collective sigh of relief and expressed their admiration for the quick thinking of the locomotive pilot. They showered praises on him for his presence of mind and even presented him with a bouquet of flowers as a gesture of appreciation.