12 killed in bus accident in Odisha; Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

The accident occurred late Sunday night near Digapahandi area on Berhampur-Taptapani road in Odisha, when the bus ferrying the wedding party members collided with another passenger bus

Twelve members of a marriage party were killed and seven others injured in a tragic road accident as their bus collided head-on with another passenger vehicle in Odisha’s Ganjam district on late Sunday (June 25) night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who had lost their loved ones and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF to the given to the next of kin of each deceased.

“Pained by the bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” he tweeted.

Pained by the bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi

Police said on Monday that the accident occurred late Sunday night near Digapahandi area on Berhampur-Taptapani road, when the bus ferrying the wedding party members collided with another bus, said Berhampur superintendent of police, Saravana Vivek M.

After attending a wedding ceremony at Berhampur, they were returning to Khandadeuli near Digapahandi when the accident took place.

A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons and shifted them to hospitals, the SP said. “Seven members of a family and their relatives were among the 12 deceased,” another police officer said. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur and Digapahandi Hospital,” he said.

Two of them have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack, the officer said. Meanwhile, the special relief commission has sanctioned ₹30, 000 to each of the injured persons for their treatment.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah too tweeted expressing his anguish over the horrific road accident and said his thoughts are with the victim’s family members.

“Anguished by the tragic road accident in Digapahandi (Odisha) that claimed precious lives. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with their family members. May the Almighty give them the strength to bear this. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah said in a tweet.

