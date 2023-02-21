Jharkhand rural dev dept money laundering probe: ED searches multiple locations

Official sources said about two dozen locations were being raided in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's rural development department

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (February 21) launched multiple searches in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s rural development department, official sources said.

They said about two dozen locations, including state capital Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Delhi, were being raided by the investigators of the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from a state vigilance bureau complaint into some alleged commission being paid in lieu of grant of government work, and the sources said the searches were aimed at gathering more evidence with regard to these charges.

The premises of a Jharkhand rural development department official and some entry operators (hawala dealers) and brokers were being covered, they said.

