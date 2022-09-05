Jharkhand CM wins trust vote; says BJP ‘trying to destabilise elected govts’

Soren alleged that the BJP was attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments in states not ruled by it, and “creating a civil war-like situation” in the country by inciting riots to win elections

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday (September 5) won the confidence vote in the Assembly amid allegations by his party against the BJP of attempting to poach MLAs of the ruling coalition.

While addressing the house before the vote, Soren alleged that the BJP was attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments in states not ruled by it, and “creating a civil war-like situation” in the country by inciting riots to win elections.

Soren also accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of being involved in the alleged purchase of Jharkhand MLAs.

“The saffron party is trying to destabilise democratically elected governments in non-BJP ruled states… The Assam CM had also attempted to purchase Jharkhand legislators,” Soren said in the assembly, amid protests by opposition members, who trooped into the well of the House, shouting slogans.

Earlier in the day, Soren had said in the assembly that the opposition BJP’s attempt to poach MLAs had prompted the move for a confidence motion.

Legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition government, who were taken to Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh to protect them from poaching attempts, were flown to Ranchi on Sunday ahead of the trust vote.

While the BJP demands the disqualification of Soren as an MLA over his alleged involvement in a mining scam, and has called for his resignation, the chief minister and his party JMM have accused the saffron party of trying to topple Soren’s government by using the crisis to its advantage.

The trust vote and mud-slinging comes even as the Governor is expected to announce his decision on Soren’s disqualification any day.