Jharkhand: 3 killed, 24 injured as bus falls into river in Giridh

Rescue operation is underway and the government has assured to provide all medical facilities to the injured

At least three people died and 24 others injured when a bus fell into a river from a bridge in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Saturday (August 5) night, police said.

The accident took place at Giridih Dumri Road around 8.40 pm when the bus fell into the Barakar river while on way to Giridih from Ranchi, Giridih Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Anil Kumar told PTI.

Jharkhand Health and Disaster Management Minister, Banna Gupta, said rescue operation is underway. “Giridih Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to expedite the rescue operation. All necessary medical facilities will be provided. The government is taking necessary action,” he added.

“Three persons have been declared dead while 24 are injured in the incident,” Giridih Civil Surgeon, Dr SP Mishra told PTI.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the district administration and police are engaged in rescue operations.

Soren in a tweet in Hindi said “Sad news has been received that a bus from Ranchi to Giridih met with an accident in the Barakar river in Giridih, Jharkhand. Rescue work is being done by the district administration…”

Giridih Superintendent of Police, Deepak Sharma said he was on the spot overseeing rescue operations.

The exact number of passengers on the bus is still to be ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies)