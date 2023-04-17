BJP will win 350+ seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Union minister Choubey

Alleging that corruption was at its “peak” under the rule of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, Choubey said “the law and order situation has deteriorated" in the state

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has claimed that the BJP will win more than 350 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections, with Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister for another term.

Choubey, who was in Ranchi on Sunday to highlight various initiatives taken by the public distribution and environment departments, also said corrupt leaders are trying to mislead the people of the country through a nexus. But, they don’t know that people are with PM Modi. Alleging that corruption was at its “peak” under the rule of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, Choubey said “the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state and unemployment has increased”.

“The Jharkhand government is anti-people. Over 5,000 rape cases have been registered, and altogether 5,258 murders took place under the current regime,” claimed Choubey, the Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

He also raised concern over the rising human-elephant conflicts in Jharkhand, and criticised the state government for the compensation amount in case of death in an elephant attack. “In Jharkhand, only Rs 4 lakh is given, while it is Rs 15 lakh in Karnataka. We urge the state government to increase the ex gratia to at least Rs 5 lakh,” he added.