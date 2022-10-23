Nurse tied up, gang-raped in Chhattisgarh health centre; juvenile among 3 held

Three accused including the 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested, while the fourth person is reportedly absconding

A nurse was tied up, gagged and gang-raped by four people including a teenager in a health centre in Chhipchhipi village of Chhattisgarh’s Mahendragarh district, reports quoting police said.

Three accused including the 17-year-old juvenile have been arrested, while the fourth person is reportedly absconding.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 3 pm when the woman was at work. Seeing her alone, the accused entered the centre, tied up her limbs and gagged her before taking turns to rape her.

In her complaint, the woman has said that the accused made videos of the assault and threatened to kill her if she complains to the police.

The incident has been slammed by the BJP with party leaders staging protests against the Bhupesh Baghel government.

Condemning the heinous crime, health care workers across the state have demanded protection for their ilk working in remote parts of the state and many of them have threatened to stop work until strict action is taken against the accused in the case.