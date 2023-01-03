Chhattisgarh: Mob attacks Catholic church in Bastar over alleged conversions

This latest bout of violence is linked to the ongoing battle between indigenous people of the area following the animist religion and Christian tribals. The non-Christian indigenous people insisted that their Christian counterparts give up the Christian faith which the latter refused leading to clashes

An irate mob vandalised a church and a senior policeman was attacked and injured during a protest spearheaded by tribals at Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district in Bastar on Monday (January 2).

This latest bout of violence is linked to the ongoing battle between indigenous people of the area following the animist religion and Christian tribals. The non-Christian indigenous people insisted that their Christian counterparts give up the Christian faith which the latter refused to do leading to the recent round of clashes.

While a report submitted by a fact-finding mission, which was published in Indian Currents said that there is an organised campaign in the area to forcibly convert Christian Adivasis to Hindu religion.

An NDTV report meanwhile said that meeting was called in by an Adivasi group to protest against a clash that took place between two communities over alleged religious conversion in Edka village in Narayanpur district on Sunday. It quickly turned into a big argument between the two opposing groups and became a full-fledged fight. This prompted the tribals to lead a protest march to the church, which in turn, became violent.

Advertisement

Also read: Attacks on Christians in Tamil Nadu on the rise, says report

UCAnews (Union of Catholic Asian News) website said that the violence broke out when a group of indigenous animist people was protesting earlier clashes in which some of their people were reportedly injured. The protest turned violent and a mob barged into the compound of the church.

Hundreds of villagers armed with wooden sticks and iron rods marched into the Sacred Heart Church at Edka village in Narayanpur district on January 2.

The attackers smashed the church’s glass windows, destroyed the church’s altar, crucifix, statues, and smashed the furniture. “A tense situation prevails here,” said Father Jomon Devasia, the parish priest of Sacred Heart Church, according to the UCAnews report.

The mob also started to pelt stones at the church and then they broke open the doors. In the melee, the DSP, Sadanand Kumar, sustained head injuries and had to be rushed to a hospital.

Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur in Raipur clarified that the attack has nothing to do with Hindus opposing religious conversion to Christianity. “The attacks have nothing to do with religious conversions as has been made out. It is a clear case of law and order problem,” he said.

The Archbishop Thakur further said,“The state police did not initiate action against groups that unleashed violence against Christians earlier. Now, they are fearlessly attacking us,” Archbishop Thakur told UCA News.

Also read: UP, Karnataka lead cases of violence against Christians in India

Fact-finding mission report

Meanwhile, the fact-finding mission has said in its report that from December 9 to 18, 2022, there were a series of attacks in about 18 villages in Narayanpur district and 15 villages in Kondagaon district displacing about 1,000 Christian Adivasis from their own villages.

Those displaced were told to give up their Christian faith and convert to Hindu religion failing which they were threatened with dire consequences including death. Many Christian Adivasis were assaulted and beaten with lathis, tires, and rods. At least two dozen people had to be hospitalised with injuries like fracture of collar bone and other such injuries.

The displaced Adivasis were forced to leave their village and seek shelter in the open during winter season. A few were forcibly converted to Hinduism. Manglu Koram from Madamnar village told the fact-finding team that he and members of 21 Christian families of his village were allegedly taken to the village temple where the priest forcefully sprinkled some water on them and conducted some rituals and declared them to be Hindus. They also reportedly took away copies of the Bible from their homes.

Bangaram Sodi, president of Sarva Advisis Samaj, Kondagaon district, said that Adivasis should be free to choose their religion. He felt RSS was running a campaign to communalise the Adivasis, causing unnecessary disturbances in the area, which are totally avoidable.

Meanwhile, the fact-finding mission has recommended that immediate steps should be taken to facilitate the return of Christian Adivasis to their villages with dignity and security.

Until such time, the facilities in the relief camps should be improved, particularly, keeping in mind the requirements of women, children and persons with disabilities; ensuring privacy and sanitation.

“We saw people with injuries which requires medical treatment. Facilities for medical treatment should be arranged in the relief camps,” said the report.

Next, they suggested that legal action should be undertaken without further delay against the perpetrators of the violence inflicted upon the Christian Adivasis and strict action should be taken against the forcible conversions that have taken place.

A special investigation team should be constituted under the supervision of Supreme Court or High Court to investigate the offences committed against Christian Adivasis.

The fact-finding mission was formed by the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism along with All India People’s Forum, All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice, United Christian Forum and other eminent members of the civil society.