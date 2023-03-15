Chhattisgarh: Five suffocate to death at brick kiln, one hospitalized

As per preliminary investigation, six workers put mud bricks into the kiln for heating on Tuesday night and slept atop it. Of them, five were found dead in the morning, most likely due to suffocation

Five workers died of asphyxiation and another took ill after inhaling smoke at a brick kiln in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, police said on Wednesday (March 15).

The incident took place at Gadhphuljhar village, the official said.

As per preliminary investigation, six workers put mud bricks into the kiln for heating on Tuesday night (March 14) and slept atop it, he said. Of them, five were found dead in the morning, the official said, adding that they most likely died of suffocation.

The accident came to light after other workers reached the spot and tried to wake them up. The sixth worker has been hospitalized.

The bodies have been sent for port-mortem and the incident is being probed, the official said.

