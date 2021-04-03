Cemetery, graveyards run out of space in Chhattisgarh’s Durg amid rising COVID toll

The Durg administration had on Friday announced a complete pandemic lockdown from April 6 to 14

The cemetery and graveyards have run out of space in Durg district of Chhattisgarh amid a rise in COVID-19 fatalities, reported news agency ANI.

Durg Collector Dr. Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure said that earlier, cremation was being held at two places, but with rising deaths in the last two days, many bodies have been brought to cremation centres. “We are trying to arrange two-three places for it,” he said.

The Durg administration had on Friday announced a complete lockdown from April 6 to 14, in light of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. In its statement, however, it did not mention which activities will be allowed and restricted during this period.

Advertisement

Appealing to people to stay indoors, the Collector urged citizens to get tested if they come in contact with any COVID-19 infected person. He also urged people above the age of 45 to get vaccinated at the nearby vaccination centres.

As on Thursday, the novel coronavirus tally in Durg district stood at 40,068, including 754 deaths. According to official figures, the district has recorded 10,295 cases in the last two weeks and has 9,883 active cases, as of Friday.

Related news | India reports 89,129 new COVID-19 cases in biggest surge since Sept

Chhattisgarh reported a spurt in cases for the third consecutive day on Friday, taking its overall tally to 3,57,978. In another development, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo had said that a new variant of the coronavirus had been reported in eight patients of the state.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday had directed the district collectors to decide on imposing lockdowns in their respective regions as per the local situation.

(With inputs from agencies)