6 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

The joint operation by Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF took place around 6.30 AM to 7 AM on Monday

Six Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the police at the Telangana- Chhattisgarh border area on Monday.

According to Bhadradri Kothagudem district’s Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, the ultras were killed in a joint operation of Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF.

“The incident took place under Kishtaram police station limits of South Bastar area under Sukma District,” Dutt said.

Also read: One militant killed as encounter breaks out in Anantnag

Advertisement

“It was a joint operation by Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF. The incident took place around 6.30 to 7 am on Monday,” the police official told PTI.

Dutt also said that they received a tip off that Maoists were trying to attack the forces and combing was stepped up.

(With inputs from Agencies)