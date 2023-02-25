3 DRG jawans killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

The encounter in which a dozen Naxalites were also killed happened at around 9 am between Jagargunda and Kunded villages when a team of District Reserve Guard, state police’s frontline anti-Naxal force, was out on a search operation

Three personnel of the Chhattisgarh police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed in a face-off with Maoists in Sukma district on Saturday (February 25).

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI that the encounter happened at around 9 am between Jagargunda and Kunded villages when a team of DRG was out on a search operation.

Assistant sub-inspector Ramuram Nag (36), constables Kunjam Joga (33) and Vanjam Bheema (31) were killed in the exchange of fire.

Expressing his grief over the incident, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the martyrdom of the police personnel will not go in vain.

Advertisement

Giving details about the incident, the IG said the DRG team had launched an operation from Jagargunda police station limits, located over 400 km away from capital Raipur.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the bodies of the deceased personnel were brought to Jagargunda, he said.

A search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

Police officials claimed that around half a dozen Naxalites were killed in the exchange of fire and their colleagues managed to drag their bodies inside the forest.

On February 20, two police personnel were killed in a Naxalite attack in Rajnandgaon district of the state.

DRG is the state police’s frontline anti-Naxal force.

(With inputs from agencies)