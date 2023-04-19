WTC final: Australia name squad to face India; Mitchell Marsh recalled

"The UK is a very different assignment from our most recent tour of India and some of the changes are based upon the conditions we are anticipating," national selection panel chair George Bailey said.

Australia on Wednesday (April 19) named a 17-man squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the first two Tests of the Ashes series 2023 versus England.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023, has been recalled to the Test squad for the first time in four years.

Openers Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris are also in the squad as out-of-form David Warner has been retained. Josh Inglis has also been recalled.

The WTC final squad will be pruned to 15. India versus Australia WTC final will begin at The Oval, London on June 7.

The Australian squad, led by fast bowler Pat Cummins, will arrive in England in late May. The 17 players named today will then begin preparations for the first two Tests of the subsequent Ashes campaign at Edgbaston (June 16-20) and Lord’s (June 28-July 2) before selectors revise the group for the last three Ashes Tests at Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval, according to a report on Cricket Australia’s (CA) website.

“The World Test Championship is the culmination of more than two years of consistent performance at Test level by the team and the individuals involved, leading into an Ashes series which is always highly anticipated,” national selection panel chair George Bailey said.

“The UK is a very different assignment from our most recent tour of India and some of the changes are based upon the conditions we are anticipating. Marcus (Harris), Josh (Inglis, reserve keeper) and Mitch (Marsh) return to the squad and will provide valuable depth and flexibility within their respective skillsets.

“We see value in revisiting the squad following the second Ashes Test given the short turnaround between the WTC Final and the first Ashes Test, along with the length of the tour,” he added.

Australia squad for World Test Championship (WTC) final and Ashes

Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith (vice-captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.