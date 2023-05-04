Wrestlers’ protest | Ready to return medals, awards to govt: Vinesh, Bajrang

Around 11 pm on May 3, a scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the wrestlers and the police personnel when the wrestlers were bringing in folding beds for their night stay

Hurt by the boorish behaviour of the Delhi Police, protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Thursday (May 4) offered to return their medals and awards to the government, saying these honours were of no use if they were being subjected to such humiliation.

The wrestlers have been sitting on a protest in the national capital since April 23, demanding the arrest of WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven wrestlers including a minor.

Around 11 pm on Wednesday (May 3), a scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the protesting wrestlers and the on-duty police personnel, when the police allegedly began posing questions to the wrestlers when they were bringing in folding beds for their night stay.

“If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live a normal life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian Government,” Bajrang, an Olympic bronze medallist, told reporters on Thursday morning (May 4).

“When police is pushing us, abusing us, misbehaving, then they don’t see that we are Padma Shri awardee, and not only me, there is Sakshi (Malik) also,” he said, referring to the Rio Olympics bronze medallist.

“They are misbehaving with us. Women and daughters are sitting on the streets, begging for kindness, but no one is bothered about getting justice,” he added.

#WATCH | "We're in need of the support of the whole country, everyone must come to Delhi. Police using force against us, abusing women and doing nothing against Brijbhushan…": Wrestler Bajrang Punia pic.twitter.com/krGrO7HlxM — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

There was heavy security at the Jantar Mantar site following the previous night’s ruckus between the wrestlers and a few Delhi police personnel, leading to injuries to two protesters.

“Take it (medals) all away. We have been humiliated so much. We are fighting for our respect, but we are being crushed under their feet. Do all men have the right to abuse women?,” said Vinesh, who is a Khel Ratna awardee.

“We will return all our medals, even give our life but at least get us justice,” she said.

