WPL to be held in February with bigger window, home and away format

The Women’s Premier League will be played in the home-away format from the next edition onwards with a bigger window, most likely in February, a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed on Friday.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held here from March 4-26 across two venues in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had told PTI that WPL will remain a five-team tournament for the next three seasons and it will be staged in the home and away format as that was “important for building a fan base”.

The BCCI source however said it would be tough to take the league to tier-2 cities such as Indore, which doesn’t have a WPL franchise named after it. The source added that the ongoing discussions also include postponing the WPL to later in the year, around Diwali, but nothing has been finalised.

Indo-Pak World Cup venue and Asia Cup still being discussed

The BCCI will wait for the directives from the Indian government on their participation in the Asia Cup 2023 as well as on Pakistans matches in India during the World Cup, the source added, saying that all members are currently discussing the matter and a final call will be made after that. It was reported by PTI earlier that Pakistan are most likely to play a bulk of their World Cup matches in Chennai and Kolkata as the team has felt safe at these two venues during their previous tours.

BCCI chairman of selectors to be announced before Afghanistan series

The BCCI is hopeful of appointing the chairman of selectors for the Indian cricket team before the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which is expected to be held after the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia in June at The Oval. The post has been lying vacant since the resignation of Chetan Sharma in February this year.

The post is usually determined on seniority, as currently former India opening batter Shiv Sundar Das is the acting chairman post Sharma’s resignation.

For the WTC final, India’s national coaching staff under Rahul Dravid and a few players who would have no role to play in the knockout stage of the IPL will travel to England early to bolster the preparations, the source added.

BCCI confident that Bumrah will be fit for World Cup

The BCCI is confident that the ace India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, out of action due to a back injury, will be fit in time for the World Cup 2023.

India will host the 50-over tournament later this year in October-November and the schedule is expected to be declared soon.

The source made it clear that the board will continue with its policy of not allowing any active Indian players to take part in various other T20 leagues around the world, including the proposed T20 league in Saudi Arabia.

However, the franchises can have their presence like they have made in other competitions such as SA20 and International League T20. The source added that the ICC revenue model will be decided in the next meeting in South Africa but the dates for the same are yet to be finalised.

