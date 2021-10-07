Will hopefully play my last game in Chennai: MS Dhoni

Dhoni's comments suggest that the wicketkeeper-batter will not retire after the 2021 edition of the IPL

Indian star cricketer and former captain of the Indian men’s cricket team MS Dhoni said that he is hoping to return to Chennai and play his final game for the IPL team Chennai Super Kings in the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

Dhoni announced this while he was live along with Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, and Shardul Thakur on CSK’s official YouTube channel, interacting with fans.

A fan asked Dhoni the reason for choosing August 15 as the day to announce his retirement from international cricket, and also expressed her disappointment as she could not attend his farewell game.

“It can’t be a better day than that: August 15. When it comes to the farewell, you can always come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. You will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully we’ll come to Chennai and will play my last game over there and I can meet all my fans,” Dhoni replied to the fan.

Dhoni’s comments suggest that the wicketkeeper-batter will not retire after the 2021 edition of the IPL.

Dhoni’s performance has not been good in IPL 2021. The 40-year-old has scored 84 runs in 13 matches, with his strike rate being less than 100.

Even after Dhoni’s poor performance, Dhoni-led CSK qualified for the play-offs for the 11th time in the IPL. After finishing seventh last season, CSK became the first team to seal a play-off berth this season.