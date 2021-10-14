‘Will beat India,’ says Pak captain Babar ahead of high-voltage T20 game

India will play Pakistan in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has expressed confidence ahead of the match against India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. After almost two and half years, India will play against Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Azam, who said his team is aware of the pitch conditions well, said: “We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustments batters will have to make. On the day who plays the better cricket, wins the match. If you ask me, we will win.”

He is hopeful that they will win the match and carry the momentum forward, knowing the “pressure and high intensity of each game, especially the first one”.

Pakistan had been playing cricket in UAE for the past three or four years. The experience gained is expected to turn advantageous to Pakistan, according to Azam. However, Pakistan is yet to register a victory against India in the World Cups and T20s.

Azam mentioned that the team’s confidence and morale are really high. He added, “We are not thinking of the past but the future. We are preparing for that. I am fully confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket on the day.”

Pakistan holds a record of having played six matches at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, undefeated. Babar has led Pakistan in 28 T20 matches.