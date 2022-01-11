What ‘Victorian’ Shane Warne says about Djokovic fiasco in Australia

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne on Tuesday sought to know what exactly happened with Tennis star Novak Djokovic’s entry into the country, days after the latter triggered controversy following his entry and detention for allegedly not following Covid regulations in Australia.

Tennis Australia had apparently given medical exemption to the World No. 1 despite not being vaccinated as the player claimed that he had contracted the disease a month back. After being detained and his visa cancelled, Djokovic fought a court case and was seen practising at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Earlier, during his reported illness, Djokovic was seen at public events having children, triggering massive outrage across the world.

“Are these facts true? As I’ve read so many different reports in this messy embarrassing saga. Novak tested positive to covid Dec 16 & attended a public event on the 17th that inc (included) children. Said he hadn’t travelled in 14 days before arriving in Oz but travelled Jan 2 to Spain?” Warne sought to know.

And did Novak have a medical exemption ? If so – has the person who gave it to him been identified ? What was that exemption ? Just trying to get the facts as I’m embarrassed as a Victorian at this situation. Vic Govt are quiet ? Can someone explain to us in plain Eng please 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 11, 2022

“And did Novak have a medical exemption ? If so – has the person who gave it to him been identified ? What was that exemption? Just trying to get the facts as I’m embarrassed as a Victorian at this situation. Vic Govt are quiet ? Can someone explain to us in plain Eng please,” Warne’s second tweet read.

Djokovic has stated that he is “opposed to vaccination” and “wouldn’t want to be forced by someone” to take it for travelling or competing.