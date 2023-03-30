Virat Kohli shares his 10th class marks sheet ahead of IPL 2023

The marks sheet shows that Kohli passed his 10th class in May 2004 at Saviour Convent School in New Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

Ahead of IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) star batsman Virat Kohli has posted an important message on social media while sharing his 10th class marks sheet.

IPL 2023 starts tomorrow (March 31) in Ahmedabad with defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) facing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

RCB’s first match in IPL 2023 is against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (April 2).

On Thursday (March 30), Kohli took to his Koo social media account and mentioned the importance of sports in school.

“It’s funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character. #LetThereBeSport,” Kohli posted on Koo along with this Class 10 marks sheet.

The marks sheet shows that Kohli passed his 10th class in May 2004 at Saviour Convent School in New Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. His highest marks came in English with 83, securing A1 grade.

In social science, he scored 85 while in Hindi it was 75 marks. In mathematics, he secured 51 marks and 55 in science and technology. In Introductory IT, he scored 74.

During an interview in 2019, Kohli had admitted that he was weak in maths.

“So, in math, we used to have exams and the maximum marks we could get in exam was 100, right. I used to get 3, I was that good. And I did not understand, why someone would even want to learn math. I could not understand the complications behind it, why do things have to be so, so difficult. I have never used those formulas in life till now… I understood sport, I could never relate to math,” Virat said on the “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” chat show in 2019.

“I just wanted to get through my 10th Grade exam because they used to happen at a state level and after that, you can choose if you wanted to continue with math or not. I’m telling you, have never worked that hard in cricket the way I did to pass in that exam. I passed and I was like I am never looking at math again,” he added.