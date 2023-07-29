Virat Kohli second highest paid athlete in Asia; Naomi Osaka claims top spot

According to the Sportico ranking, Kohli stands as the second highest earner among athletes in Asia, amassing an impressive Rs 274 crore from both salary and endorsements.

In the world of the highest-paid athletes, two Asians have made their mark, and one of them is none other than Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

With an impressive Rs 274 crore earned from both salary and endorsements, he holds the position of the second-highest earner, as indicated by the Sportico ranking.

In 2022, he earned Rs 7 crore from BCCI and an impressive Rs 15 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore and a whopping Rs 254 crore in endorsements.

Kohli is on an A+ contract. The star batter earns a massive Rs 15 lakh per test, Rs 6 lakh for an ODI and Rs 3 lakh for every T20 match he plays.

Osaka top earner

However, topping the list of highest-earning Asian athletes is Naomi Osaka, the talented tennis player from Japan, who raked in a staggering Rs 429 crore.

Her earnings comprised Rs 428 crore from endorsements and Rs 98 lakhs from prize money.

Virat Kohli’s net worth has surged significantly, making him one of the wealthiest athletes worldwide.

As reported by Bengaluru-based company StockGro, Kohli’s net worth stands at INR 1,050 crores or $126 million.

Kohli’s illustrious career boasts numerous records, with achievements like scoring the most runs in T20 internationals and IPL, and being the fastest to reach 10,000 ODI runs.

His exceptional performance led to the ICC crowning him the male cricketer of the decade in 2020.

Kohli has been instrumental in India’s triumphs including winning the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The prolific run-maker is one of only four Indian cricketers to have participated in 500 matches for the nation.

Kohli is representing India in the ongoing three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Renowned as one of the finest batters in the history of the 50-over format, his performance will be crucial for the Indian team against the hosts.