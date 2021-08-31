Taliban likes cricket, comes with lot of positivity, says this Pak cricketer

Shahid Afridi, known for making controversial statements, was trolled badly for praising the militant outfit's takeover of Afghanistan

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has followed Prime Minister Imran Khan in welcoming Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

In a video shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, the retired all-rounder is heard telling media persons in Karachi, “Taliban has come with a very positive mindset. They’re allowing ladies to work in various fields, including politics. And I believe Taliban likes cricket a lot.”

Afridi is known for making controversial statements and this time too he was trolled for supporting a militant outfit like Taliban.

His praise of the Taliban comes at a time when several Afghan athletes and politicians, particularly women, have fled the country in fear of repercussions.

Afridi’s comments went viral. He was criticised for his praise of a government, which even Afghan cricketers and sportspersons are afraid of. Some social media users shared old videos of Afridi speaking derisively of women’s cricket.

❝Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot❞ Shahid Afridi. He should be Taliban's next PM. pic.twitter.com/OTV8zDw1yu — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 30, 2021

The 46-year-old cricketer also said that the next Pakistan Super League (PSL) might be his last.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive officer Hamid Shinwari said players and officials were safe and that the board is preparing for the Sri Lanka tour next week.