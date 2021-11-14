T20 WC Final: Williamson’s masterly knock takes Kiwis to 172 vs Aus

New Zealand and Australia meet in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday

Skipper Kane Williamson’s masterly knock of 85 took New Zealand to a competitive 172 for four against Australia in the T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.

Put into bat, New Zealand literally struggled in the first 10 overs with Martin Guptill’s painful 28 off 35 balls slowing the proceedings. Williamson made the stage his own with a grace of a ballet dancer hitting 10 fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock.

In the last 10 overs, New Zealand scored an astounding 115 runs to make a match of the Grand Finale. Williamson shifting gears with such ease that it was a treat to watch him play.

The first 16 deliveries that he faced fetched him only 15 runs as Adam Zampa was back then in the midst of a good spell while Guptill’s scratchy form also affected the skipper. But once, he decided that he needed to get a move-on, he hit all those copybook shots in his own free will scoring 70 off the next 31 deliveries.

Advertisement

The first half of the night certainly belonged to Williamson, who again reiterated the age-old saying — a technically accomplished Test batter can play any format with authority as he did during an en evening when it mattered the most

New Zealand and Australia are eyeing their first world title in cricket’s shortest format.

New Zealand were the first to book a place in the final after defeating England by five wickets. Australia beat Pakistan by the same margin in the second semis.

The two teams have played 14 T20 matches so far, with the Aussie winning nine and the Kiwis four. One match ended in a tie. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will aim to reduce that gap and win his second title of the season, having won the World Test Championship after beating India in the final earlier this year.