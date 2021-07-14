Sports Minister launches India’s official cheer song for Tokyo Olympics

The song is composed by Grammy award winner A R Rahman and sung by Ananya Birla

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday (July 14) launched ‘Cheer4India’, the official Team India cheer song for the Tokyo Olympics, urging people to encourage India’s athletes during the Summer Games.

The song, titled titled ‘Cheer4India: Hindustani Way’ is composed by Grammy award winner A R Rahman who has collaborated with singer Ananya Birla to present it at the upcoming mega-sporting event.

“I urge all my countrymen to listen to the song, share it with fellow citizens and also cheer for the entire Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics to show that we are behind them,” Thakur said.

He further gave his thanks to Rahman and Ananya for making the song in the trying times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Olympic Association President, Narinder Batra, said the launch of the official cheer song was a result of all the hard work done by all stakeholders in the past year-and-a-half.

The occasion also had MoS (Sports) Nisith Pramanik, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan and IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta as attendees.