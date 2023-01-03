Sourav Ganguly to re-join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket

It is believed that Delhi Capitals’ recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly’s footprints

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will return to the IPL fold as Director of Cricket with the Delhi Capitals, according to emerging reports. The former captain was earlier the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019.

The former India captain, who stepped down from the BCCI president’s post in October, will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 league side Pretoria Capitals.

“Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals this year. The discussions and modalities are over. He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he had worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC,” an IPL source said.

It is believed that Delhi Capitals’ recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly’s footprints.

