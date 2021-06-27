Shafali becomes youngest Indian cricketer to play all three formats

Shafali Verma was handed her cap by ODI captain Mithali Raj ahead of the Bristol match

Shafali Verma, just 17, has become the first cricketer to make debut in all three formats of cricket. At 17 years and 150 days, Verma was handed over her ODI cap by Indian captain Mithali Raj ahead of the first India-England match in Bristol.

Shafali made her test debut earlier this month at the same venue, by scoring 96 and 63 runs, and became the youngest woman to score two half-centuries in her debut match. She made her debut at the age of 15 against South Africa in 2019 but she got out for zero in the first match. After that, she has played 22 matches for India and scored 617 runs, with three half-centuries.

Shafali is the fifth-youngest player to make her debut in all three formats and the third youngest in women’s cricket. At 17 years and 78 days, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is currently the youngest player to debut across all formats, followed by England’s wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, Australia’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir.

Shefali went on to score 15 runs in 14 balls, hitting three boundaries, before being caught at mid-off by Anya Shrubsole.