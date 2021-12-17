Tendulkar most admired sportsperson in world after Ronaldo, Messi

The Little Master is way above Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and even former US president Donald Trump in In a list of world’s most admired men of 2021

After football legends Cristiano Ronaldo (4th) and Lionel Messi (7th), masterblaster Sachin Tendulkar is the most admired sportsperson in the world.

In a list of world’s most admired men of 2021, Sachin stands at no. 12 position, ahead of M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli (18th). The survey was conducted by internet-based market research and data analytics company YouGov. The world’s ‘Most Admired Man’ list is based on responses from 42,000 individuals across 38 countries and territories.

Sachin, who retired from international cricket in 2013, is also above former World Cup winning Pakistan fast bowler and current PM Imran Khan. Not only that, the Mumbai-based cricketer is way above Bollywood biggies Amitabh Bachchan (19th), Shah Rukh Khan (14th) and even former US president Donald Trump (13th).

Ever since he retired from international cricket, the 48-year-old has been associated with UNICEF. He was appointed the UN South Asian ambassador in 2013. He is still India’s highest run-getters in Tests and ODIs besides having the rare distinction of scoring 100 international hundreds, a record which remains unbroken.

As per the survey, Tata group’s Ratan Tata is the most admired personality in India while former US President Barack Obama is the most admired personality in the world.

Ratan Tata has ended Narendra Modi’s run of dominance of the past two years and becomes the most admired man in India in 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved down to become the second most admired man in the country. However, his global rank has fallen four places, moving from fourth to eighth from last year.

Among women, Lata Mangeshkar, one of India’s most versatile and best-known playback singers, replaces Kiran Bedi (who now occupies second place) to become the most admired woman in India.

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra moved up three places to fourth, ahead of popular female politicians- Nirmala Sitharaman and Mamta Banerjee, who made a new entry into the local women rankings in fifth and sixth place respectively.