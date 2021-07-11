Redemption for Messi: Argentina lifts Copa America after 28 long years

Messi hasn’t found success with his national team despite making it to the finals on three separate occasions

Believe it or not, Argentina has won its first international title in 28 years after Lionel Messi’s team beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final on Sunday (July 11).

Again, believe it or not, it’s also Messi’s first major international trophy.

Argentina hasn’t won a major title since 1993 when it won Copa America. Argentina’s winning goal at the globally famed Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute when Ángel di Maria cheekily scored on a long pass by Rodrigo de Paul.

Messi hasn’t found success with his national team despite making it to the finals on three separate occasions (2014 FIFA World Cup and 2015, 2016 Copa America), and finally he had it on Saturday.

Another football superstar, Brazil’s Neymar, is yet to win a major international title, but his only solace is that he has age at his side.

