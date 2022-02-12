Ready reckoner: Big players, big money, and big IPL auction day

More than 500 capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer in the next two days in the 2022 IPL mega auction in Bengaluru

Updated 10:12 AM, 12 February, 2022
The 15th IPL auction is the last mega event, as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept, as most franchises do not want their stable core to be tinkered with

Here is a list of the lowdown of ready references for Saturday’s auction:

  • City of auction: Bengaluru
  • Venue of auction: ITC Gardenia
  • Time of auction: 12pm
  • Dates of auction: February 12 and 13
  • Teams (10): CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, PBKS, RR, SRH, Gujarat Titans (*), Lucknow Supergiants (*) (* indicates new teams)
  • Total purse for auction: ₹90 crore per franchise
  • Minimum amount per franchise must spend: ₹67.5 crore/90 crore
  • Squad strength: minimum players: 18; maximum players: 25
  • Slabs of base prices: ₹2 crore, ₹1.5 crore, ₹1 crore, ₹75 lakh, ₹50 lakh, ₹40 lakh, ₹30 lakh, ₹20 lakh
  • Distribution of players: 229 capped (international), 354 Uncapped (domestic), seven from ICC Associate nations
  • Saturday bidding process: 161 players will come under hammer on Day 1
  • Second day will have an accelerated process
  • Meaning of accelerated process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned
  • Status of Right To Match cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available
  • Concept of ‘Silent Tie-Breaker’:
  • When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who bids more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of ₹90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.
  • Oldest player at auction: Imran Tahir of SA at 43 years
  • Youngest player at auction: Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years
  • Name of auctioneer: Hugh Edmeades.
  • Purse left: DC (₹47.5 crore), MI (₹48 crore), CSK (₹48 crore), KKR (₹48 crore),

Gujarat (₹52 crore), RCB (₹57 crore), Lucknow (₹59 crore), RR (₹62 crore), SRH (₹68 crore), PBKS (₹72 crore)

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been detained by CSK and RCB respectively
  • Major Players Retained: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul,

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard

Other Details

  • High-End India Players to Watch Out for (Likely ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore bracket)
    • Shreyas Iyer
    • Ishan Kishan
    • Shardul Thakur
    • Deepak Chahar

    • Harshal Patel
    • Avesh Khan
    • Yuzvendra Chahal
    • Washington Sundar
    • Shikhar Dhawan
    • Devdutt Padikkal
    • Deepak Hooda
  • Senior Players To attract Decent bids (likely ₹5 crore)
    • Bhuvneshwar Kumar
    • Dinesh Karthik
    • Ambati Rayudu
    • Robin Uthappa
    • R Ashwin
    • Umesh Yadav
    • Md. Shami
Senior players like R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are expected to fetch big sums
  • Capped and Uncapped young Indian players (₹5 crore plus)
    • Shahrukh Khan
    • Ravi Srinivas Sai Kishore
    • Nitish Rana
    • Rahul Tripathi
    • Rahul Chahar
    • Rinku Singh
  • Likely Big Foreign Buys (₹10 crore to ₹15 crore bracket)
    • David Warner
    • Quinton de Kock
    • Kagiso Rabada

    • Jason Holder
    • Jason Roy
    • Jonny Bairstow
  • U-19 picks performers
    • Rajvardhan Hangargekar
    • Raj Angad Bawa
    • Vicky Ostwal
    • Yash Dhull
India’s U-19 captain Yash Dhull
  • Syed Mushtaq T20 and Vijay Hazare One Day Performers
    • Yash Thakur
    • Abhinav Manohar
    • Mujtaba Yousuf
    • Mayank Yadav
    • Ritwick Roy Chowdhury
    • Abhishek Sharma

