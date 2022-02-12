Ready reckoner: Big players, big money, and big IPL auction day

More than 500 capped and uncapped players will go under the hammer in the next two days in the 2022 IPL mega auction in Bengaluru

The 15th IPL auction is the last mega-event, as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept, as most franchises do not want their stable core to be tinkered with.

Here is a list of the lowdown of ready references for Saturday’s auction:

City of auction: Bengaluru

Venue of auction: ITC Gardenia

Time of auction: 12pm

Dates of auction: February 12 and 13

Teams (10): CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, PBKS, RR, SRH, Gujarat Titans (*), Lucknow Supergiants (*) (* indicates new teams)

Total purse for auction: ₹90 crore per franchise

Minimum amount per franchise must spend: ₹67.5 crore/90 crore

Squad strength: minimum players: 18; maximum players: 25

Slabs of base prices: ₹2 crore, ₹1.5 crore, ₹1 crore, ₹75 lakh, ₹50 lakh, ₹40 lakh, ₹30 lakh, ₹20 lakh

Distribution of players: 229 capped (international), 354 Uncapped (domestic), seven from ICC Associate nations

Saturday bidding process: 161 players will come under hammer on Day 1

Second day will have an accelerated process

Meaning of accelerated process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned

Status of Right To Match cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available

Concept of ‘Silent Tie-Breaker’:

When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who bids more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of ₹90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Oldest player at auction: Imran Tahir of SA at 43 years

Youngest player at auction: Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years

Name of auctioneer: Hugh Edmeades.

Purse left: DC (₹47.5 crore), MI (₹48 crore), CSK (₹48 crore), KKR (₹48 crore),

Gujarat (₹52 crore), RCB (₹57 crore), Lucknow (₹59 crore), RR (₹62 crore), SRH (₹68 crore), PBKS (₹72 crore)

Major Players Retained: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul,

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard

Advertisement

Other Details

High-End India Players to Watch Out for (Likely ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore bracket) Shreyas Iyer Ishan Kishan Shardul Thakur Deepak Chahar



Harshal Patel Avesh Khan Yuzvendra Chahal Washington Sundar Shikhar Dhawan Devdutt Padikkal Deepak Hooda



Senior Players To attract Decent bids (likely ₹5 crore) Bhuvneshwar Kumar Dinesh Karthik Ambati Rayudu Robin Uthappa R Ashwin Umesh Yadav Md. Shami



Capped and Uncapped young Indian players (₹5 crore plus) Shahrukh Khan Ravi Srinivas Sai Kishore Nitish Rana Rahul Tripathi Rahul Chahar Rinku Singh



Likely Big Foreign Buys (₹10 crore to ₹15 crore bracket) David Warner Quinton de Kock Kagiso Rabada Jason Holder Jason Roy Jonny Bairstow



U-19 picks performers Rajvardhan Hangargekar Raj Angad Bawa Vicky Ostwal Yash Dhull



Syed Mushtaq T20 and Vijay Hazare One Day Performers Yash Thakur Abhinav Manohar Mujtaba Yousuf Mayank Yadav Ritwick Roy Chowdhury Abhishek Sharma



(With inputs from Agencies)