Ready reckoner: Big players, big money, and big IPL auction day

The 15th IPL auction is the last mega-event, as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept, as most franchises do not want their stable core to be tinkered with.
Here is a list of the lowdown of ready references for Saturday’s auction:
- City of auction: Bengaluru
- Venue of auction: ITC Gardenia
- Time of auction: 12pm
- Dates of auction: February 12 and 13
- Teams (10): CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, PBKS, RR, SRH, Gujarat Titans (*), Lucknow Supergiants (*) (* indicates new teams)
- Total purse for auction: ₹90 crore per franchise
- Minimum amount per franchise must spend: ₹67.5 crore/90 crore
- Squad strength: minimum players: 18; maximum players: 25
- Slabs of base prices: ₹2 crore, ₹1.5 crore, ₹1 crore, ₹75 lakh, ₹50 lakh, ₹40 lakh, ₹30 lakh, ₹20 lakh
- Distribution of players: 229 capped (international), 354 Uncapped (domestic), seven from ICC Associate nations
- Saturday bidding process: 161 players will come under hammer on Day 1
- Second day will have an accelerated process
- Meaning of accelerated process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned
- Status of Right To Match cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available
- Concept of ‘Silent Tie-Breaker’:
- When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who bids more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of ₹90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.
- Oldest player at auction: Imran Tahir of SA at 43 years
- Youngest player at auction: Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years
- Name of auctioneer: Hugh Edmeades.
- Purse left: DC (₹47.5 crore), MI (₹48 crore), CSK (₹48 crore), KKR (₹48 crore),
Gujarat (₹52 crore), RCB (₹57 crore), Lucknow (₹59 crore), RR (₹62 crore), SRH (₹68 crore), PBKS (₹72 crore)
- Major Players Retained: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul,
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard
Other Details
- High-End India Players to Watch Out for (Likely ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore bracket)
- Shreyas Iyer
- Ishan Kishan
- Shardul Thakur
- Deepak Chahar
-
- Harshal Patel
- Avesh Khan
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Washington Sundar
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Devdutt Padikkal
- Deepak Hooda
- Senior Players To attract Decent bids (likely ₹5 crore)
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Dinesh Karthik
- Ambati Rayudu
- Robin Uthappa
- R Ashwin
- Umesh Yadav
- Md. Shami
- Capped and Uncapped young Indian players (₹5 crore plus)
- Shahrukh Khan
- Ravi Srinivas Sai Kishore
- Nitish Rana
- Rahul Tripathi
- Rahul Chahar
- Rinku Singh
- Likely Big Foreign Buys (₹10 crore to ₹15 crore bracket)
- David Warner
- Quinton de Kock
- Kagiso Rabada
- Jason Holder
- Jason Roy
- Jonny Bairstow
- U-19 picks performers
- Rajvardhan Hangargekar
- Raj Angad Bawa
- Vicky Ostwal
- Yash Dhull
- Syed Mushtaq T20 and Vijay Hazare One Day Performers
- Yash Thakur
- Abhinav Manohar
- Mujtaba Yousuf
- Mayank Yadav
- Ritwick Roy Chowdhury
- Abhishek Sharma
(With inputs from Agencies)