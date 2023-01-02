Passion is fine, but you have responsibilities; hire a driver: Kapil’s advice to Pant

Kapil Dev cites own example from younger days; says, “You have a good-looking car with great speed, but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver; you don’t have to drive it alone”

Reacting to wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s accident on December 30, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has said that having a hobby or passion for driving cars is natural at that age, but keeping in mind their responsibilities, it is better for top cricketers to hire a driver. Pant is only 25.

“This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn’t even let me touch the motorbike. I’m just thankful to God that Rishabh Pant is safe,” Dev said during a chat on ABP News.

Pant survived a potentially fatal car accident on December 30, when he reportedly dozed off behind the wheel while driving his Mercedes-Benz from Delhi to his home in Roorkee. His car hit a divider and caught fire. Pant broke the windscreen and escaped with the help of a truck driver and conductor before the entire car went up in flames. The young cricketer wanted to surprise his mother on New Year with his sudden visit.

“Never drive alone”

Advertisement

Dev’s advice to Pant and other cricketers is to never drive alone. “Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speed, but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver; you don’t have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things. It’s natural to have it at his age. But you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself,” Dev added.

Also read: Rishabh Pant accident: What really happened?

Pant escaped the scary accident with two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, abrasion injuries on his back, and some minor injuries in his right wrist, ankle, and toe, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His condition is reportedly stable and he has been moved out of the ICU.

(With agency inputs)