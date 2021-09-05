Paralympics: Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar wins gold in men’s singles (SH6)

While this is India’s fifth gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, it is the second gold in badminton

Winning India its fifth gold at the Tokyo Paralympics Games, shuttler Krishna Nagar on Sunday (September 5) registered a win against Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai in the men’s singles (SH6) event.

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal winning list. He had earlier defeated Great Britain’s Krysten Coombs to make it to the finals.

Bhagat had claimed the first gold in badminton in SL3 class on Saturday.

Earlier, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj ended his campaign with a historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men’s singles SL4 class final. The 38-year-old Noida district magistrate, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

Congratulating Krishna Nagar on his victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his feat has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian.

“Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead,” Modi tweeted.

