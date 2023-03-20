Pankaj Advani retains Asian Billiards title as Indians dominate

Advani, who had lost to Damani in the group stages, was in great form.

Pankaj Advani Asian Billiards title
Three medals for India in the Asian Billiards Championship in Doha. Pankaj Advani (centre) won the title while Brijesh Damani (left) was the runner-up and S Shrikrishna third. Photo: Twitter/PSPB

Star Indian cueist Pankaj Advani retained his Asian Billiards title after defeating compatriot Brijesh Damani 5-1 in the final in Doha, Qatar on Sunday (March 19).

Advani, who had lost to Damani in the group stages, was in great form and won the first two games easily. He scored breaks in each frame, including a century break in the fourth game.

Damani also scored a break of 75 in the third frame but eventually had to settle for silver, losing 1-5 at the QBSF Academy in Doha.

India’s S Shrikrishna won a bronze medal after losing in the semi-finals.

