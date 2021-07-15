Pandemic break a blessing in disguise for me, says Sindhu

The champion shuttler said COVID-19 gave her an opportunity to learn and focus more on her technique and skills

India’s lone medal hope in women’s badminton at the Tokyo Olympics, P V Sindhu, is geared up for the big battle. COVID-19, which postponed the Olympics to 2021, isn’t really a challenge for the world no. 7 as she prepares to convert her Silver medal-winning feat at Rio in 2016 to a Gold this time.

Sindhu said that instead of acting as an impediment, the pandemic has come as a blessing in disguise for her because it gave her sufficient time to improve her game.

“I think the (break during) pandemic was very useful because I got to learn more and focus more on my technique and skills so I would say definitely it has (helped),” the badminton star said during a virtual interaction.

“I think this was the first time that we’ve got enough time to actually train and get ready for the Olympics. I don’t think it has impacted on my preparations — not at all. In fact, I’ve actually learned a lot more, and I’m prepared for it,” she added.

Two days back, during a special interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to have an ice cream with Sindhu once she returns from Tokyo. “There was a ban on eating ice creams on you during the 2016 Olympics, has another ban been imposed for Tokyo,” Modi asked Sindhu during the interaction.

Sindhu goes to Tokyo as the World’s No.1 badminton player. She has been placed in a relatively easy group (group J) with lower-ranked Polikarpova Ksenia of Israel and Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi.

A 126-member strong Indian contingent will be the best the country has ever sent to the Summer Olympics. Sindhu will be accompanied by the likes of Mary Kom (boxing), Sania Mirza (tennis), Manika Batra (table tennis), Dutee Chand (athletics), Deepika Kumari (archery), and Sajan Prakash (swimmer) and many others.

Sindhu said that she is aware of the expectations from her. “I just hope that with your love and support, I’m gonna be there, get a medal and come back to the country,” she said.