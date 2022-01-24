Not Pant, Warne wants this player to be groomed as captain

The Australian legend doesn’t think wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant should be the Indian skipper. "I don’t like a wicketkeeper as captain," Warne said

Till a few months back nobody could have thought of Team India without Virat Kohli at the helm of the affairs. And here we are, a team once boasting of its Numero Uno position, struggling to find its feet in South Africa where it lost in all the formats of the game.

Shane Warne, the Australian legendary bowler, doesn’t agree with those who think wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant can be the Indian skipper in the long run. “India are very lucky that they have got so many different options and people that could captain the team. For me, Jasprit Bumrah could do it but I think Rohit for the next couple of years and have him (Bumrah) as deputy,” Warne told Hindustan Times at an event on Monday (January 24).

On Rishabh Pant, Warne said, “I don’t like a wicketkeeper as captain. I think a wicketkeeper makes a good vice-captain and deputies, never captain.”

On Ajinkya Rahane, the former Rajasthan Royals captain said, “He (Rahane) would be fantastic but his form just has just slipped a little lately. We saw what a terrific job he did in Australia last season when Virat went home. We know he can do a terrific job in the Test area. He just needs to make sure he is making runs.”