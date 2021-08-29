Nishad Kumar wins silver in mens high jump in Paralympics

Kumar shared the silver with USA's Dallas Wise, who also cleared the same height

India’s Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men’s high jump T47 event in the Tokyo Paralympics with an Asian record effort on Sunday.

Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. USA’s Dallas Wise also won a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m. Another American, Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m.

Ram Pal, another Indian in the same event, finished in the fifth place, equaling his personal best jump of 1.94m.

“More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him,” PM Modi tweeted, congratulating Kumar.

This was India’s second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women’s singles table tennis class 4 event after losing to World No. 1 Zhou Ying of China in the final match.

(With inputs from Agencies)