MotoGP Bharat ticket sales, prices: UP CM Adityanath receives first ticket

The historic race is scheduled to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida from September 22 to 24.

FairStreet Sports announced the highly-anticipated MotoGP Bharat ticket sales as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the ticket sales for India’s first-ever global motorcycling event.

On Friday (June 23), the organisers also honoured the CM with the first ticket for the historic race event.

The tickets went live on Friday on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for MotoGP Bharat.

The fans and race enthusiasts can book their tickets at https://in.bookmyshow.com.

“The adrenaline and excitement is something which can only be experienced live at the circuit – which is why a wide range of ticket prices have been made available for the fans to get full worth of their money.

“In order to cater to the mass audience, the lowest denomination of tickets will be from ₹800. The Main Grandstand ticket prices would range between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 depending on the tier a fan would prefer with a centre stage view. A more plush and exclusive experience can be had with a ticket in the Platinum Corporate Box which is priced at ₹40,000,” the organisers said.

“MotoGP is the world’s biggest, fastest, and oldest bike racing competition. It is a matter of pride and joy that for the first time India will be hosting MotoGP. This will undoubtedly be a significant and prestigious event for the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India as well as for the entire nation,” Adityanath said.

On behalf of MotoGP, the organisers gifted the CM a helmet of the renowned Italian rider Enea Bastianini.

Adityanath also sent a personally signed helmet to the MotoGP CEO as a gift.

Congratulating the organisers, he further added: “The use of 30% ethanol in the bike used in the competition is commendable. It is helpful in reducing the carbon footprint. Uttar Pradesh is the largest ethanol-producing state in the country. From this point of view, organising this grand event is important.”

“Notably, the pre-sales window for the tickets received an overwhelming response with an unprecedented number of registrations, and now with the sales going live, ticket sales are expected to create quite a frenzy in the motorcycling community, loyalists, auto enthusiasts and sporting fraternity of India alike,” the organisers said.

MotoGP Bharat ticket prices according to the official website (All tickets valid for three days)

₹800 (Picnic Stand North EB)

(Picnic Stand North EB) ₹2,500 (Picnic Stand North, Natural Stand South)

(Picnic Stand North, Natural Stand South) ₹6,000 (Star Stand 3 East, Classic Stand 2 East, Classic Stand 1 West)

(Star Stand 3 East, Classic Stand 2 East, Classic Stand 1 West) ₹8,000 (Star Stand 2 East, Classic Stand 2 West)

(Star Stand 2 East, Classic Stand 2 West) ₹10,000 (Premium Stand South)

(Premium Stand South) ₹12,000 (Classic Stand North)

(Classic Stand North) ₹15,000 (Premium Stand North)

(Premium Stand North) ₹20,000 (MGS Upper Tier Blocks)

(MGS Upper Tier Blocks) ₹25,000 (MGS Upper Tier Blocks)

(MGS Upper Tier Blocks) ₹30,000 (MGS Lower Tier Blocks)

(MGS Lower Tier Blocks) ₹40,000 (Platinum Standard Corporate Boxes)