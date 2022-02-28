Shami to trolls: They were neither ‘real fans nor real Indians’

The Bengal pacer was held responsible for India’s poor show against Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has, for the first time, opened up about being trolled after India’s shocking defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai last year.

India had lost their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan by 10 wickets. Shami proved to be the most expensive bowler for India on the night, leaking 43 runs in 3.5 overs. The trollers on social media linked his ordinary performance to his religion. He was labelled a traitor and accused of taking money to throw the game.

Shami said in an interview to a media house that said those who trolled him were neither “real fans nor were they real Indians”. “When people with unknown social media profiles or even one with a few followers point fingers at someone, they don’t have anything to lose,” the Bengal paceman said.

Shami said he does not feel the need to prove that he is an Indian. “We know what we are, we don’t need to say what India means to us because we represent the country and fight for the country. So we don’t need to prove anything to anyone by saying or reacting to such trolls,” he said.

Then captain Virat Kohli and a host of former players like Virendra Sehwag too came out in support of Sami. Sehwag took to social media and called the trolls ‘online mob.’ Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter, saying, “I stand behind Shami & Team India.”

Shami is currently out of Team India because of a wrist injury.