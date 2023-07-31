MLC 2023: MI New York win title as Pooran smashes 55-ball 137 with 13 sixes

MI New York successfully chased down 184 against Seattle Orcas with 24 balls and seven wickets to spare.

MI New York won the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) Twenty20 tournament on Sunday (June 30) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. MI New York captain Nicholas Pooran was the star of the final with a blistering century.

Poorn smashed 137 off just 55 balls with 13 sixes and 10 fours as MI New York successfully chased down 184 against Seattle Orcas with 24 balls and seven wickets to spare.

After being sent into bat, Seattle posted 183/9 thanks to opening batter Quinton de Kock’s 52-ball 87 (9 fours, 4 sixes).

With the ball, legspinner Rashid Khan was brilliant for New York. The Afghanistan star took 3/9 in four overs.

Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult too accounted for three batters with figures of 3/34 in his four-over spell.