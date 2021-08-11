Messi has moved on to PSG, will Ronaldo make the next move?

The star forward player is in his last year of contract with the Italian club and there are rumours that PSG were interested in signing him

Has Lionel Messi’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain got anything to do with Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the Juventus? Portuguese forward teammate Leonardo Bonucci doesn’t think so.

The Argentine footballer left Barcelona and joined Paris Saint-Germain recently after the Catalan club failed to renew his contract. But Ronaldo is still with Juventus.

“I think Cristiano would have stayed even if Messi did not go to PSG. For us he is an added value, and I am sure that this year, more so than in past years, he will help us to go far with all our objectives,” Bonucci told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Advertisement

Ronaldo is in his last year of contract with the Italian club and there are rumours that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were interested in getting him in. His mother recently said she wants to bring him back to Sporting CP, a Portuguese club, but Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes ruled out the possibility.

Two of soccer’s best players ever — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi — had an uncertain future this summer. Messi’s move to PSG, on a two-year contract, settled the debate in a way.

With Messi joining PSG, Ronaldo’s transfer to the Paris club looks highly improbable now, reports ESPN.

Also read: Messi-Mbappe-Neymar at PSG: The formations Pochettino could toy with

While speaking to reporters, Bonucci, the Juventus defender, said his plan is to help his team win Serie A once again. “We want to bring the Scudetto back home, there is no point in hiding that. When you play for Juventus, that has to be the objective for the season, just like having a great Champions League campaign and fighting on all fronts,” said the Italian.

“Personally, though, my goal is to continue my form from the Euros, where I played a major role, and do that again with Juventus.”

Juve’s Serie A campaign kicks off away to Udinese on August 22.