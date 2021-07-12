Legendary McEnroe banks on Djokovic winning 25 Grand Slam titles

The 34-year-old Serb won Wimbledon on Sunday, his 20th Grand Slam, thus equalling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s tally of career grand slam titles

Former American tennis player John McEnroe believes that he will be surprised if World No. 1 Novak Djokovic does not win 25 Grand Slam titles.

The 34-year-old Serb won Wimbledon on Sunday, his 20th Grand Slam, thus equalling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s tally of career grand slam titles.

Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf are the only three players who have more than 20 career Grand Slam titles so far.

Advertisement

“Djokovic is playing better than he has ever played. I think he will probably win at least four or five more, obviously depending on staying healthy,” McEnroe told BBC Sport.

Djokovic has had an extremely successful 2021. He won Australian, French and Wimbledon so far. Looking at his current form, it won’t be a surprise if Djokovic wins US too. However, he has been apprehensive of participating in Tokyo Olympics so far.

“Djokovic has put himself so far out in front of everyone in terms of his ability to embrace what he is doing – in terms of creating history – and being able to execute under a lot of stress,” McEnroe told BBC.

The American said that Djokovic is under a lot of pressure, but he is still “playing his best tennis”. “You expect that to go on for another couple of years, unless someone steps up and realises how great they are,” said the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

McEnroe also spoke highly of Federer and Nadal. “It’s rare when you get three guys who are playing at the same time and it would be hard to argue they aren’t the best three players ever.”

Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming his 20th Grand Slam title Sunday (July 11), coming back to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic earned a third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall.

He adds that to nine titles at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open to equal his two rivals for the most majors won by a man in tennis history.

The 34-year-old from Serbia is now the only man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three major tournaments in a season. He can aim for a calendar-year Grand Slam something last accomplished by a man when Laver did it 52 years ago at the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 30.

This was Djokovic’s 30th major final among men, only Federer has played more, 31 and the first for Berrettini, a 25-year-old from Italy who was seeded No. 7.