Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID; India-Lanka second T20 postponed

The second T20 between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on Tuesday (July 27), has been postponed by a day after all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that all members of the Indian team will undergo RT-PCR tests. The third T20I will be played on July 29 as planned.
Pandya complained of a sore throat on Tuesday morning, after which he was told to take the rapid antigen test, which came out positive. He then underwent the RT-PCR test, which also came out positive.
“Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.
The cricket board has not named the eight close contacts, but Shah told PTI that most of them are players.
The BCCI has not disclosed how long Pandya and the eight other players will remain in isolation, but ESPN Cricinfo quoted a source to say that the period of isolation will depend on the strain of Covid-19 in question.
Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by Rahul Dravid, is on a six-match tour (three ODIs and three T20s) of Sri Lanka. All the matches are being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo sans crowds. India beat Lanka 2-1 in the ODIs and is leading 1-0 in T20s.