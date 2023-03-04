Kerala Blasters forfeit ISL game | Sunil Chhetri: ‘Never seen in 22-year career’

After a goalless stalemate during regulation time, Bengaluru FC took a 97th-minute lead when the talismanic Indian captain Chhetri converted a free-kick.

A huge controversy erupted in the Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament on Friday (March 3) after Kerala Blasters FC forfeited its play-off match against Bengaluru FC over Sunil Chhetri’s goal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The match-winning free-kick goal by Chhetri put Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals of the ISL but the controversy is continuing with fans targeting Chhetri.

The Blues will now face League Shield Winners Mumbai City FC in a two-legged semi-final on March 7 and 12 which start with an away trip.

But the strike led to a full-blown drama as the Adrian Luna-led side protested referee Crystal John’s decision to declare it a legitimate goal, with counter-claims that he did not blow the whistle before Chhetri took the kick and the players were not ready.

This followed an unprecedented walk-out, a first in ISL where Serbian coach Ivan Vukomanovic called back his players. Luna was seen taking off his captain’s arm-band with his teammates following their skipper.

By virtue of its extra-time lead, Bengaluru FC was declared winner. Now, it will travel to Mumbai City Arena for the semi-final on Tuesday.

Reacting to the walkout by Kerala Blasters FC, Chhetri said, “I’ve never seen this in my 22 years of career. This is not the right way to do it.”

On the controversial freekick, he said: “I always ask the referee because if he does not allow, it wouldn’t happen.

“It was a bitter-sweet moment. First, we thought if the match would happen or not. But I’m happy that we are through to the semi-finals. Can’t wait to take on Mumbai.”

About the goal, Chhetri said that he followed the usual rules during a direct free-kick during which it is not mandatory for the referee to blow the whistle if the player has already sought permission. “Referee asked me if I wanted the wall or the whistle. They always do it. I said that I don’t want the whistle as well as the wall,” Chhetri told broadcasters after the match.

Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson felt his side deserved the win.

“It’s not the way that we wanted to get through to the semi-final, it obviously tings with all the controversy and we all know what happened. We got the free-kick and Sunil (Chhetri) said he didn’t want the wall, he didn’t need 10 yards, and the referee said no problem. Sunil waited for (Adrian) Luna to get out of the way and then put it in the top corner,” Grayson said in the post-match press conference.

“It’s consigned to the history books now. There’ll be some talking points in the history of Indian football, especially the way it happened, it’s put to bed and now we prepare to be ready for tomorrow. Ready for going to Mumbai, the worthy champions, unbelievable team, great achievement and there’s going to be a decent game just hoping that we play better than we played them earlier in the season,” he added.

On its official Twitter handle, Kerala Blasters wrote, “Still trying to figure out WHEN the referee whistled or marked the distance of the wall.”

To this, Bengaluru FC replied, “It’s called a quick free-kick, lads. Safe trip back, then.”

The forfeiture and walk out could cost Blasters dearly as the side might face heavy sanctions from the league authorities.

Such an instance was previously seen during the Kolkata Derby in I-League 2012 when Mohun Bagan walked off the field and refused to turn up in the second half after spectators hurled a stone at their winger Syed Rahim Nabi from the East Bengal stands.