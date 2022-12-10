Ishan Kishan (210) hits fastest ODI double ton, breaks several records

The left-hander converted his maiden ODI ton into a double in only his ninth innings.

India batsman Ishan Kishan smashed a double century on Saturday (December 10) and shattered records during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Kishan, who opened the batting with Shikhar Dhawan, blazed his way to a 169-ball 210 (24 fours, 10 sixes) to set records. Thanks to his superlative innings, India posted a mammoth 409/8 in 50 overs.

This was his maiden ODI hundred which he converted into a double.

The 24-year-old Kishan hit the fastest double century in ODIs, breaking West Indies’ batter Chris Gayle’s record. He reached 200 off 126. Gayle had taken 138 balls to score 200 against Zimbabwe in the ICC World Cup 2015.

Dealing mostly in boundaries, the diminutive batter relished the short-pitched stuff and looked in total control on both sides of the wicket. Virat Kohli, who hit a century in the match, performed the bhangra before hugging the youngster after he reached his double century.

Ishan Kishan’s astounding batting performance got everyone talking! 👌 👌 Some high praises in there for the record setter 👏 👏 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/HGnEqugMuM#TeamIndia | #BANvIND | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/ikoxs2daqg — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

Kishan was drafted into the side in the absence of the injured captain Rohit Sharma and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Kishan is the fourth Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma, to score an ODI double-century.

Here is the list of records broken by Ishan Kishan during his 210:

Ishan Kishan hit the fastest double century in ODIs, off 126 balls

Ishan Kishan is the first player to convert his maiden ODI hundred into a double ton

At 24 years and 145 days, Ishan Kishan is the youngest to score a double century in ODIs

Ishan Kishan is the first player to score an ODI double-century against Bangladesh

Ishan Kishan hit the quickest 150 in ODIs by an Indian, off 103 balls. The previous best was 150 off 112 by Virender Sehwag against the West Indies in 2011

Ishan Kishan scored 200 in ODIs in only his ninth innings, a record. The first man to score a double ton in ODIs – Sachin Tendulkar, did it in his 431st innings while Rohit achieved it in his 103rd innings. Sehwag needed 234 innings