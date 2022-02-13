IPL auction! England’s Liam Livingstone gets ₹11.50 crore deal from Punjab Kings

Among Indians, all-rounder Shivam Dube fetches ₹4 crore from Chennai Super Kings while Gujarat Titans bag another out of favour multi-skilled player, Vijay Shankar, for ₹1.4 crore

England batter Liam Livingstone fetched a staggering ₹11.50 crore deal from Punjab Kings, who also roped in West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith for ₹6 crore on the second day of the IPL auctions in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Among Indians, all-rounder Shivam Dube fetched ₹4 crore from Chennai Super Kings for his six-hitting abilities while Gujarat Titans bagged another out of favour multi-skilled player Vijay Shankar for ₹1.4 crore.

Cheteshwar Pujara predictably went unsold at the auction while Ajinkya Rahane got a base price of ₹1 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, the first session’s highlight was Livingstone, who hit the million dollar plus mark with five teams bidding for him at one point.

Livingstone played for Rajasthan Royals in the previous season and did not actually perform well on slow tracks, but franchises with slots to fill (minimum 18 per squad) looked desperate for him.

Marco Jansen, the South African pacer, who tormented India during Test series, got ₹4.2 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The two teams that engaged in bidding war were SRH and Punjab with more than ₹20 crore and ₹28 crore in their kitty at start of the day.