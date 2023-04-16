Venkatesh Iyer ends KKR’s 15-year wait for IPL ton since McCullum’s 158

Venkatesh Iyer on Sunday (April 16) ended Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) long wait for an IPL hundred.
The left-hander Iyer scored a 51-ball 104 with six fours and nine sixes against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in an IPL 2023 game.
This was only the second hundred by a KKR batsman since Brendon McCullum’s 158 in the first-ever IPL game in 2008.
Also read: Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut in MI vs KKR game
McCullum’s hundred came against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 18, 2008.
Worth the wait! 💜@venkateshiyer | @Bazmccullum | #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/YCYgXS5qr9
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 16, 2023
After a long wait of 5,476 days, a second KKR century has arrived in IPL. Thanks to Iyer’s superb knock, the Kolkata franchise posted 185/6 in 20 overs.
Iyer’s hundred was the second in IPL 2023 after Sunriser Hyderabad’s (SRH) Harry Brook, who made a 55-ball 100 against KKR at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Friday (April 14).
Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues
This was Iyer’s maiden ton in Twenty20 cricket. His previous highest was 88 not out.
📸 📸
Take a bow, @venkateshiyer 🙌
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CcXVDhfzmi#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/sYx4kSnRdT
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023