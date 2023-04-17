IPL 2023: Vyshak says Siraj’s words of advice helped him on RCB debut

"It feels really good talking to Mohammed Siraj. He is an amazing bowler and has been doing well for RCB for quite a long time," said Vyshak.

Vyshak Vijaykumar took three wickets on his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (April 15). However, not many people know that it was Mohammed Siraj’s advice that bolstered the paceman as he got ready to bowl in front of 40,000 fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He revealed how experienced campaigner Siraj’s words of advice helped him to control his nerves as he got going in one of the most important matches of his career.

“It feels really good talking to Mohammed Siraj. He is an amazing bowler and has been doing well for RCB for quite a long time. Siraj gave me a little advice and told me there will be nerves but don’t worry about it and just believe in yourself. Keep doing what you have been doing all this time and try to enjoy yourself,” Vyshak revealed in an interview posted on RCB’s official Twitter handle.

The IPL 2023 debut game was extra special for the fast bowler as his parents were also present to witness their son’s match.

“I am very happy that Vyshak got the crucial wickets in the match. I really enjoyed the match and his bowling in particular because he bowled with good line and length. He put the ball in the right areas and the variations were very good, so I am very proud of his performance,” commented Vyshak’s parents.

Vyshak caught the attention of RCB, while the team’s hinterland scouting system watched his performance and he was given a chance to join the team as a net bowler.

His bowling impressed Head Coach Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations and the Karnataka boy was handed over his maiden opportunity to represent RCB.

“We were very surprised when he called us and said team management had called him for a meeting and he hoped that they will give him a chance to play in the team. We were very surprised because he is a fan of RCB and is really proud to be a part of the team. We are feeling really great that he made his dreams come true,” revealed the parents.

Vyshak, who came into the team as a replacement for batter Rajat Patidar also echoed his parents’ sentiments and stated that he is feeling on top of the world after the magnificent performance in his first IPL match.

“As a Banglore guy, it’s a dream to be playing for RCB and I am lucky enough to be a part of it and play the game. I was nervous for the first couple of balls but after a few overs, I felt like I deserve to be here. I feel like I am on top of the world at the moment,” commented Vyshak after his dream debut.

Vyshak held his nerves to the ball with the right line and length during the match but it was difficult for him to contain his excitement when he was invited for a meeting with Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson, a day before the match.

“Sanajay Bangar Sir and Mike Hesson Sir called me for a meeting a day before the match and after asking a couple of questions they said what if we say that you are going to make your debut tomorrow, how would you feel? And that time I was speechless,” revealed the player.