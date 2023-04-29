IPL 2023: SRH end three-match losing streak, defeat DC by 9 runs

Mitchell Marsh's fine all-round show (4 wickets and half-century) goes in vain.

Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped a three-match losing streak as they beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in their IPL 2023 match in New Delhi on Saturday (April 29).

Electing to bat, opener Abhishek Sharma scored 67 off 36 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed unbeaten 53 off only 27 balls to take Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 197 for 6.

Mitchell Marsh was the best bowler for DC with figures of 4 for 27 as 62 runs were scored off the last five overs.

Chasing the target, DC could only score 188 for 6 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh top-scored for DC with 63 while Phil Salt contributed 59.

Mayank Markande was the pick of bowlers for SRH with figures of 2/20.

This was SRH’s first victory over DC after losing five in a row in IPL.

Brief Scores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 197 for 6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 67, Heinrich Klaasen 53; Mitchell Marsh 4/27). Delhi Capitals: 188 for 6 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 63, Phil Salt 59; Mayank Markande 2/20).