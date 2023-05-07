IPL 2023 | RR vs SRH highlights: No ball, last-ball 6, and records set

SRH pulled off a stunning win when they needed 41 off 12 balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off an unbelievable four-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2023 match in Jaipur on Sunday night (May 7). Abdul Samad sealed the game with a last-ball six.

SRH completed a record run chase of 215 in a last-over thriller at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Also read: IPL 2023: RR vs SRH match report

Here are the highlights of RR vs SRH game.

Advertisement

Game-changing innings from Phillips

With 41 needed off 12 balls, the game was turned by SRH’s Glenn Phillips, who hit a 7-ball 25 at a strike rate of 357.14. He smashed a hat-trick of sixes off Kuldip Yadav in the 19th over. After hitting 6, 6, 6, 4, Phillips was dismissed off the fifth ball of the over.

Last-ball 6

Sandeep Sharma was handed the ball by RR captain Sanju Samson to defend 16 runs. There was a lot of drama in the final over as Abdul Samad was dropped on the first ball and the second ball. With five needed off the final ball, Samad was caught by Jos Buttler at the boundary but the siren went off, signalling a no ball. RR had started celebrating but Sandeep had to re-bowl the final ball which was smashed for a six by Samad to seal the thriller in favour of SRH. Hyderabad needed 4 off the final ball. Phillips won the Player of the match award.

Record run chase

The successful run chase of 216 is SRH’s highest-ever in IPL history. It was also the joint-third successful run chase in IPL history. Also, this was the highest-ever successful chase in IPL in Jaipur. Also, 41 off 12 is the second-most runs chased in the final two overs in IPL history. The most is 43 off 12, achieved twice by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2012 and Gujarat Titans (GT) versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier this season.

Also read: IPL 2023 full schedule, match times, venues

Chahal’s four-wicket haul

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with 4/29 but he ended up on the losing side.

Abhishek’s half-century

Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with 55 off 34 while there were contributions from Rahul Tripathi (47), Anmolpreet Singh (33), and Heinrich Klaasen (26).

Buttler misses ton

Jos Buttler was RR’s batting star with 95 off 59. Captain Sanju Samson smashed a 38-ball 66 not out.

Jaiswal’s milestone

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal completed 1,000 runs in IPL during his 35-run knock.